Johansen scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars.
Johansen snapped his four-game point drought with the tally. He's scored just two goals with no assists over eight games in November, but the Avalanche have more or less kept the deployment of their centers in order. Johansen has six tallies, one helper, 34 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 16 outings while playing on the second line.
