Johansen had one missed shot and won seven of 10 faceoffs over 11:14 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Anaheim.

Johansen opened the season on the second line and a regular on the first power-play unit, but he's experienced a recent reduction of TOI. Ross Colton moved ahead of him at both even strength and on the power play. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar responded when asked about the forwards' TOI following Tuesday's morning skate. "If Colton is playing well, and doing the job that he's doing, then he's earning more ice," Bednar told Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now. "I don't have a set limit for our guys. I'm kind of watching them on a day-to-day basis, week-to-week basis, month-to-month, and taking all the information I have and then distributing the ice-time accordingly." Over the last five games, Johansen averaged 12:02 TOI compared to Colton's 15:03.