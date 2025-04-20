Lindgren notched an assist, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Lindgren returned from an upper-body injury that cost him the last three games of the regular season. His helper on Nathan MacKinnon's empty-netter in the third period snapped an eight-game slump for Lindgren. The 27-year-old Lindgren isn't a big factor on offense, having earned a career-high 22 points with 63 shots on net, 80 hits, 128 blocked shots, 40 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 72 regular-season appearances between the Avalanche and the Rangers. The veteran defenseman will add a physical presence in a bottom-four role for the playoffs.