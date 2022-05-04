Murray (hand) won't play Tuesday in Game 1 versus the Predators, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Murray is still awaiting medical clearance to return from a hand injury that cost him the last 19 games of the regular season. The defenseman is no lock to play even when he is healthy, given his long layoff and the general health of the rest of the Avalanche's defensemen.
More News
-
Avalanche's Ryan Murray: Still awaiting medical clearance•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Murray: Facing multi-week absence•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Murray: Leaves Monday's game•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Murray: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Murray: Remains out Friday•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Murray: Still not ready to return•