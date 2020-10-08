Rolston was drafted 139th overall by the Avalanche at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

The son of former NHL veteran and Stanley Cup champion Brian Rolston, Ryder is an interesting case. He didn't produce much (16 goals, 33 points in 42 games) in the USHL this past season but he has more offensive talent than those numbers would lead you to believe. Rolston's best attributes are his speed and shot but consistency is a major issue here. He will need to bring his best effort on a nightly basis as he gets set to join a Notre Dame team which relies on defensive play and team structure as much as any collegiate program in the country.