Weinstein was transferred from WHL Spokane to AHL Colorado on Wednesday.

Weinstein had 10 goals, 25 points and 62 PIM in 63 contests with Spokane in 2023-24. This will be the 18-year-old's first opportunity to play at the AHL level. Although Weinstein was never drafted, he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche back in October.