Malinski was elevated from AHL Colorado on Wednesday.

Malinski rejoins the Avs ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Ducks, a move that likely indicates both Samuel Girard (undisclosed) and Josh Manson (undisclosed) won't be ready to play. In his NHL season debut Monday, the 25-year-old Malinski registered one shot, one hit and a plus-1 rating in 12:02 of ice time.