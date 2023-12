Malinski logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Malinski helped out on Valeri Nichushkin's second goal of the game. With Cale Makar (lower body) sidelined by a lingering lower-body issue, Malinski has worked his way into a role on the second power-play unit. The 25-year-old is up to five points, 11 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 10 contests overall, so it appears Malinski could stick in the NHL for a bit.