Malinski scored a goal and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Malinski was called up with Josh Manson (undisclosed) questionable going into the game, and the former got into the lineup when the latter couldn't play. The goal was Malinski's second of the season, snapping a four-game point drought from before he was sent down at the end of December. The 25-year-old has added four assists, 16 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 15 appearances. He'll likely continue to bounce between levels, but he's clearly the Avalanche's top call-up option when they need blue-line help.