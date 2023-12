Malinski recorded an assist in Monday's 6-5 win over the Flames.

Malinski posted his second helper over the last three games. The 25-year-old has seemingly leaped over Caleb Jones on the depth chart, though Malinski has seen less than 15 minutes of ice time in each of his last three outings. He's added six shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through six appearances this season.