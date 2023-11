Malinski was called up from AHL Colorado on Wednesday, Brennan Vogt of The-Rink.com reports.

Malinski's promotion may just be to give the Avalanche extra depth on the blue line. The Avalanche have three games between Thursday and Sunday, all on the road, but it's unclear if the 25-year-old will play during this stint on the NHL roster. He logged 12:02 of ice time versus the Kraken in his debut Nov. 13.