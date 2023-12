Malinski scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Malinski poked a puck loose and set up Miles Wood for a first-period tally. In the third, Malinski added his first career goal and also achieved his first two-point effort. All four of his points this season have come over the last four games, and he's added eight shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through his first seven NHL outings.