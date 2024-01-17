Malinski scored a power-play goal and had an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Ottawa. He added two shots, one block and one hit to his line over 17:17 of ice time.

Malinski set up Colorado's second goal with a stretch pass that resulted in Jason Polin's first NHL tally. He then potted the game-winner one second before the Avalanche's man-advantage ended. His wrist shot eluded Mads Sogaard, who lost his stick on the play. The two-point effort was Malinski's second and gave the 25-year-old blueliner eight points through 19 games. He should stick around until Bowen Byram (lower body) is ready to play. Byram was given a seven-to-14 day timeline back on Jan 7.