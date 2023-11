Malinski was reassigned to the minors Tuesday.

Malinski played just 12:02 of ice time versus the Kraken on Monday. If either Samuel Girard (undisclosed) and Josh Manson (undisclosed) are available to play in Wednesday's matchup with Anaheim, Malinski will likely remain with AHL Colorado. Still, the 25-year-old Malinski should remain atop the shortlist of potential call-ups following his six points in 13 minor-league contests.