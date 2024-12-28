Malinski registered an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Malinski sparked the play leading to Artturi Lehkonen's opening goal at 11:52 of the second period. The helper ended a 21-game slump for Malinski, who has maintained a bottom-four role despite the lack of offense in that span. For the season, he's at five points, 57 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 20 hits and a plus-1 rating over 37 appearances. The return of Josh Manson (upper body) will likely cost Malinski minutes, but John Ludvig doesn't appear to be much of a threat to his spot in the lineup.