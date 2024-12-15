Malinski was held off the scoresheet for the 17th game in a row Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Predators.

Malinski has moved up the depth chart in that time due to the injury absences of Josh Manson (upper body) and Oliver Kylington (upper body). Still, the larger role isn't leading to more offense. Malinski has four points, 45 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 32 appearances, down from the 10 points he put up over 23 regular-season outings last year.