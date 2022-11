Ranta was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Friday.

Ranta and Anton Blidh were recalled Thursday as Evan Rodrigues (lower body) wasn't going to be able to play Friday against the Predators. The game in Nashville, set for Friday, was postponed due to a water main break that flooded the arena, so Ranta and Blidh were subsequently returned to the AHL. Ranta has gone pointless through three games with the Avalanche this season.