Avalanche's Sampo Ranta: Demoted Monday
RotoWire Staff
Ranta was reassigned to AHL Colorado after Monday's loss to St. Louis.
Ranta logged just 5:21 of ice time in Monday's game. The 22-year-old forward could rejoin the team later in the week.
