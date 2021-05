Ranta was activated for Game 1 of Colorado's playoff series against Vegas on Sunday. He finished minus-1 in the Avalanche's 7-1 win.

Ranta skated on the fourth line, supplanting Carl Soderberg, who filled in for an injured Alex Newhook for the final two games of Colorado's first-round sweep of St. Louis. Ranta and Newhook were the fourth line wingers for Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. Game 2 is Wednesday in Denver .