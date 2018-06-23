Avalanche's Sampo Ranta: Newest member of Avalanche

Ranta was drafted 78th overall by the Avalanche at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Despite having shown the ability to create offense in a variety of different ways, Ranta continues to be held back by his lack of hockey sense. He just doesn't think the game all that well and the concerns about it not improving enough for him to ever develop into an NHL player are legitimate. Big forwards (Ranta is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds) with a decent set of wheels and a hard shot are difficult to come across, so it's easy to see why Colorado was interested in Ranta, but he has a ton of work ahead of him as he heads for the University of Wisconsin this fall.