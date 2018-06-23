Avalanche's Sampo Ranta: Newest member of Avalanche
Ranta was drafted 78th overall by the Avalanche at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Despite having shown the ability to create offense in a variety of different ways, Ranta continues to be held back by his lack of hockey sense. He just doesn't think the game all that well and the concerns about it not improving enough for him to ever develop into an NHL player are legitimate. Big forwards (Ranta is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds) with a decent set of wheels and a hard shot are difficult to come across, so it's easy to see why Colorado was interested in Ranta, but he has a ton of work ahead of him as he heads for the University of Wisconsin this fall.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...