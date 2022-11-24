site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Sampo Ranta: Recalled from AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ranta was recalled from AHL Colorado on Thursday,
Ranta was sent to the Eagles on Nov. 14 and had an assist in two games before his promotion. Ranta has not yet picked up a point in three games this season with the Avalanche.
