Ranta inked a two-year deal with Modo of the Swedish Elite League, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Ranta had 11 goals and 22 points in 58 AHL contests with the Eagles in 2022-23. The 22-year-old has also appeared in 16 career NHL games, though he's recorded no points in that span. Although he's heading to Sweden, Colorado still has the option to present Ranta with a qualifying offer in order to retain his NHL rights.