Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Absent from Game 2 lineup
Girard will miss Game 2 against the Predators on Saturday due to an upper-body injury.
Girard's upper-body issue will leave the Avalanche short an offensive contributor on the back end, leaving 20 points -- three goals and two assists -- in the training room. Duncan Siemens will draw in for him and will pair with Patrik Nemeth, while Girard will aim at returning for Game 3.
