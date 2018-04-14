Girard will miss Game 2 against the Predators on Saturday due to an upper-body injury.

Girard's upper-body issue will leave the Avalanche short an offensive contributor on the back end, leaving 20 points -- three goals and two assists -- in the training room. Duncan Siemens will draw in for him and will pair with Patrik Nemeth, while Girard will aim at returning for Game 3.

