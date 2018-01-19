Girard registered a power-play assist and logged 14:46 of ice time (4:16 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 5-3 win over San Jose.

The rookie defenseman now has seven assists -- six on the power play -- through his past eight games, as he continues to take advantage of his offensive role. Girard's current pace is definitely unsustainable, but there's also room for him to cool off and still be a serviceable fantasy assist in deeper settings. Just note, he struggles to move the needle in most peripheral categories because he's not logging much ice time.