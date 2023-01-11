Girard notched an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Girard helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the third period. This was Girard's second straight game with an assist, and he's riding a season-high three-game point streak. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to 10 points, 54 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 35 hits and a minus-12 rating through 33 appearances. while his recent uptick on offense is encouraging, it's unclear if he'll sustain it for an extended stretch.