Girard collected two assists with one shot and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-0 round-robin win over Dallas.
Girard drew the primary helper on an even-strength goal by Joonas Donskoi in the first period and an Andre Burakovsky power-play strike in the third. The 22-year-old had a career-high 34 points in 70 games during the regular season and is a power-play fixture for the Avalanche.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Back at practice Friday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Doesn't dress for exhibition•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Reaching career highs•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Gathers power-play assist•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Fires home game-winner Friday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Cleared after X-rays•