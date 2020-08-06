Girard collected two assists with one shot and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-0 round-robin win over Dallas.

Girard drew the primary helper on an even-strength goal by Joonas Donskoi in the first period and an Andre Burakovsky power-play strike in the third. The 22-year-old had a career-high 34 points in 70 games during the regular season and is a power-play fixture for the Avalanche.