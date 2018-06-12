Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Avoids serious injury
Girard was uninjured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday, RDS.ca reports.
According to reports, Girard fell asleep behind the wheel, causing the vehicle to leave the road. The Quebec native doesn't appear to have suffered any injuries and neither alcohol nor speed are considered a factor. After coming over from Nashville as part of the Matt Duchene trade, the 19-year-old tallied 20 points in 68 games for the Avs and should be a mainstay on the club's blue line this upcoming season.
