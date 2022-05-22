Girard, who suffered a broken sternum in Game 3 against the Blues on Saturday, does not require surgery, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Girard will reportedly depart the hospital Sunday, as well, which is another bit of a good news for the 24-year-old blueliner. He's still expected to miss the remainder of the postseason, though, regardless of how far the Avalanche go.
