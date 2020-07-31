Girard (undisclosed) was on the ice for Friday's practice session, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Girard is coming off a career year in which he set personal bests in assists (30) and points (34). The defender figures to jump back onto the top pairing with Cale Makar and should see action with the No. 2 power-play unit, making him a solid top-half fantasy option.