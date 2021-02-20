Per Peter Baugh of The Athletic, Girard (not injury related) is on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he's been added to Colorado's active roster and will return to the lineup for Saturday afternoon's outdoor match versus Vegas.

Girard will return to the lineup after missing the Avalanche's last two games due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. The 22-year-old blueliner has racked up nine points in 11 contests this campaign.