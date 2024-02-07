Girard scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.
Girard's tally was his first since Nov. 15. He picked up nine assists over his 15 contests between goals, a span that also includes his stint in the Player Assistance Program. The defenseman has been steady in a top-four role lately, giving him appeal in deeper fantasy formats despite his limited power-play opportunities on the second unit. Girard is up to 13 points, 36 shots on net, 33 hits, 60 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 30 outings.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Collects assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Three helpers in Tuesday's win•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Tees up Makar strike•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Notches assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Defense leads to offense•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Logs first point since return•