Girard recorded a power-play assist through 15:14 of ice time (2:09 with the man advantage) during Sunday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

This was just the second time in eight games that Girard has marked the scoresheet and both points have been power-play assists. He's settled into a third-pairing role with limited minutes at even strength, but he continues to chip in occasionally with the man advantage. The 19-year-old defenseman boasts plenty of long-term offensive upside, but until he's handed a more extensive role at five-on-five, his fantasy value will be capped.