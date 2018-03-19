Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Chips in power-play helper
Girard recorded a power-play assist through 15:14 of ice time (2:09 with the man advantage) during Sunday's 5-1 win over Detroit.
This was just the second time in eight games that Girard has marked the scoresheet and both points have been power-play assists. He's settled into a third-pairing role with limited minutes at even strength, but he continues to chip in occasionally with the man advantage. The 19-year-old defenseman boasts plenty of long-term offensive upside, but until he's handed a more extensive role at five-on-five, his fantasy value will be capped.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Chips in two helpers against Wild•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Adds helper in win•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Notches two power-play helpers•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Struggling to record points•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Picks up assist Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Will play both games in Sweden•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...