Girard collected two assists and a plus-3 rating through 17:36 of ice time during Friday's 7-1 win over Minnesota.

The rookie has found the scoresheet in just two of his past 12 games, as Tyson Barrie's return to the lineup has taken a serious toll on Girard's fantasy value. The 19-year-old defenseman has still averaged 2:19 of power-play time during the 12-game stretch, but it's clear that Girard's upside is capped with Barrie back in the fold.