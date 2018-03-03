Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Chips in two helpers against Wild
Girard collected two assists and a plus-3 rating through 17:36 of ice time during Friday's 7-1 win over Minnesota.
The rookie has found the scoresheet in just two of his past 12 games, as Tyson Barrie's return to the lineup has taken a serious toll on Girard's fantasy value. The 19-year-old defenseman has still averaged 2:19 of power-play time during the 12-game stretch, but it's clear that Girard's upside is capped with Barrie back in the fold.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Adds helper in win•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Notches two power-play helpers•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Struggling to record points•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Picks up assist Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Will play both games in Sweden•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Debuting with Avs in Sweden on Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...