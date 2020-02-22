Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Cleared after X-rays
Girard (hand) has been cleared after undergoing an X-ray on Friday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Girard finished Friday's 1-0 win over the Ducks, but he was spotted entering the X-ray room following the contest. Everything appears to be fine, however, and the 21-year-old should be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup versus the Kings.
