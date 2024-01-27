Girard notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Girard set up Logan O'Connor for the opening tally at 7:44 of the first period. This snapped a three-game dry spell for Girard, his longest drought since returning from his stay in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Girard continues to see top-four minutes and time on the second power-play unit. He's at 12 points, 32 shots on net, 33 hits and 57 blocked shots through 28 outings this season.