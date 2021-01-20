Girard managed a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Girard has racked up four helpers through three contests, and three of them have come with a man advantage. Quarterbacking the second power-play unit hasn't limited Girard's effectiveness yet, and there's little reason to think it'll slow him down much later on. He's added 10 shots on goal and two PIM, but it's his set-up play that's making him a viable option in fantasy.