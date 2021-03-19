Girard notched an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Girard provided a centering pass for Mikko Rantanen to score on at 19:02 of the first period. The 22-year-old Girard has excelled in March with three tallies and six helpers in 10 games. The defenseman has 22 points, 50 shots and a plus-8 rating through 26 appearances. With Cale Makar back from an upper-body injury, Girard is likely to lose some power-play ice time -- he's produced eight assists with the man advantage this year.