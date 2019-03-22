Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Contributes to key win
Girard dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Stars.
This was only Girard's second multi-point performance since Nov. 27. The 20-year-old blueliner has been terrific considering his age, but he's not ready to be an offensive force at the NHL level.
