Girard (upper body) is dealing with a serious injury that could keep him out of the second of the Avalanche's second-round series versus the Blues, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Girard was sent to the hospital for evaluation after taking a high hit in the opening minutes of Saturday's Game 3, and it appears the initial indications are not good. The 24-year-old has picked up three points in seven playoff outings, playing in a top-four role. With Girard likely sidelined, one of Jack Johnson or Kurtis MacDermid are the most likely options to enter the lineup for Game 4 on Monday.