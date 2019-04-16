Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Could return against Flames
Girard (upper body) might be available versus Calgary on Wednesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
After appearing in all 82 games this season, Girard missed Game 3 due to his upper-body issue. The blueliner is stuck in a 19-game goal drought, but has managed seven helpers over that stretch. Even if Girard is given the green light to play, he could find himself relegated to the press box in favor of Cale Makar.
