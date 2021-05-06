Girard (undisclosed) could be ready to return Wednesday or next Thursday against the Kings, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Girard has missed Colorado's last three games with an undisclosed issue, but it sounds like he could be back for a contest or two before postseason play gets underway. He's racked up 31 points through 46 games this season.
