Girard notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Girard helped out on Brad Hunt's game-tying goal in the third period. Over his last seven games, Girard has picked up two goals and two assists, accounting for four of his nine points this season. The 24-year-old blueliner has added 54 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 33 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 32 contests.