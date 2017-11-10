Girard will make his Avalanche debut in Sweden on Saturday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

The Avalanche and Senators are in Sweden to participate in a special 2017 SAP NHL Global Series, and newcomer Girard will be on the ice to showcase his offensive skills and potentially his power-play acumen. Look for him to be paired on the left side of Erik Johnson to form the top defensive unit.

