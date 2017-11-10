Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Debuting with Avs in Sweden on Saturday
Girard will make his Avalanche debut in Sweden on Saturday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
The Avalanche and Senators are in Sweden to participate in a special 2017 SAP NHL Global Series, and newcomer Girard will be on the ice to showcase his offensive skills and potentially his power-play acumen. Look for him to be paired on the left side of Erik Johnson to form the top defensive unit.
