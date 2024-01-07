Girard logged an assist, three blocked shots and two penalty minutes over 17:38 of ice time in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.
After Girard blocked an attempted pass in the Colorado end, the puck bounded to the neutral zone where Jonathan Drouin outraced the Panthers and wristed one past Sergei Bobrovsky. It was the second point in four games since Girard returned from a personal leave.
