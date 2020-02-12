Play

Girard recorded a power-play helper and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Senators.

The defenseman had the secondary helper on Valeri Nichushkin's third-period tally. Girard's assist gave him a career-high 28 points through 55 games this season. He's added 72 shots on net, 76 blocks and 11 power-play points.

