Girard recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Coyotes.
Girard set up Nathan MacKinnon's go-ahead tally in the second period and added a secondary assist on Valeri Nichushkin's goal in the third. The 22-year-old Girard continues to be steady on defense with a hearty contribution on offense. He's amassed 24 points, 52 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 29 contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Contributes assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Picks up pair of points in win•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Sets up game-winning goal•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Leads Avs in power-play assists•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Dishes two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Keeps rolling with goal•