Girard recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Girard set up Nathan MacKinnon's go-ahead tally in the second period and added a secondary assist on Valeri Nichushkin's goal in the third. The 22-year-old Girard continues to be steady on defense with a hearty contribution on offense. He's amassed 24 points, 52 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 29 contests.