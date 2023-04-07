Girard picked up two assists, blocked three shots and went plus-5 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

This was Girard's first multi-point effort since March 4. The defenseman helped out on Mikko Rantanen's 50th goal of the season as well as a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the second period that stood as the game-winner. Girard is up to a career-high 35 points (six goals, 29 assists) with 109 shots on net, 111 blocked shots, 64 hits and a minus-9 rating through 71 appearances.