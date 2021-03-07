Girard collected a pair of assists with three hits and two shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim.
Girard assisted on Mikko Rantanen's two goals, including one with the man advantage. The 22-year-old has found the scoresheet in four of his last five contests (two goals, four assists) and is already halfway to the career-high 34 points he racked up in 70 games a year ago.
