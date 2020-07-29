Girard (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's exhibition game against the Wild, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Girard was originally expected to participate in Wednesday's tune-up match after missing practice Tuesday, but it appears as though the Avalanche have decided to play it safe with the 22-year-old blueliner. Nonetheless, at this point there's no reason to believe he's in danger of missing Colorado's first round robin game Sunday against the Blues.