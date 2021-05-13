Girard (undisclosed) posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in 19:02 of ice time in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.

Girard missed six games with the injury, but he was able to return in a top-four role Wednesday. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to 32 points, 78 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 47 outings. Girard could be rested in the Avalanche's regular-season finale Thursday versus the Kings, but since the Presidents' Trophy is still on the line, there's a decent chance he stays in the lineup.